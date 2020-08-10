Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Margaret Bray

Notice Condolences

Margaret Bray Notice
Bray Formerly Parker
(née Garrett)
Jarrow Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 5th August 2020, aged 89 years, Margaret. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Parker and Raymond Bray.
Loving mam of Dennis and Maureen.
Also a much loved nana.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on Friday 14th August at 12.45pm, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm. Margaret will be resting in Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow,
Tel. 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
