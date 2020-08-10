|
Bray Formerly Parker
(née Garrett)
Jarrow Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 5th August 2020, aged 89 years, Margaret. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Parker and Raymond Bray.
Loving mam of Dennis and Maureen.
Also a much loved nana.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on Friday 14th August at 12.45pm, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm. Margaret will be resting in Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow,
Tel. 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020