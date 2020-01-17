|
|
|
Brown Margaret
(née Hill) Peacefully in hospital on
6th January, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred,
much loved mam of Stephen,
Jeff and Lesley, also a loving
mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Friday 24th January in South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the National Deaf Children's Society. (NDCS).
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020