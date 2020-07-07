|
|
|
BROWNE (Jarrow) Peacefully in
Roseway House Care Home on
1st July 2020, aged 89 years,
Margaret, née Tiffin,
beloved wife of the late Eddie,
much loved mam of Veronica,
Margaret, Sharon, Bernadette,
Daniel and the late Edward,
loved mother in law of Ronnie,
Kevin, Chris, Lyn and Tony,
loving nana of Kelly, Andrew, Elliott, Daryl, Vicki, Craig, Colin, Hayley, Connor, Diane, Darren and
the late Stuart, great nana of Courtney, James, Katie, Jessica, Tia, Max, Caitlyn, Sam, Kayla, Alesha, Amelia, Eli, Zachary, Penelope, Willow, Imogen, Aaron,
Luc-Edward and Noah and
great great nana of Thomas.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 13th July at 10.30am.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow,
Tel: 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 7, 2020