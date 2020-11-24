|
BURGESS Suddenly at STDH on
16 November 2020, aged 92 years, Margaret Lake Burgess (Peggy), (formerly Lovely nee Corbyn), beloved wife of the late Dennis. Beloved mam to Patricia, Colin, Margaret and the late John.
Loved mother-in-law to Bob, Gwyneth, Ed and Janet.
Much loved nana Peggy
to her 11 grandchildren and
13 great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 30th November at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to be divided between Alzheimers and Help the Heroes.
Mam, thank you for all the love and support you have given to each one of us over the years you were always there if we needed anything, you are going to be missed so much. Another link in our chain has broken but one day we will meet again and make it whole, until then take the rest you deserve. God has finally heard your prayers and given you the peace you have wanted for so long.
Loved and missed by each and every one of us, goodnight and God bless Mam, Nana and great Nana. XXXXXXXXXX
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020