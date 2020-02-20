|
Calabrase Peacefully in hospital on
February 6th, aged 89 years.
Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mam of Anne and Paul. Mother-in-law of Ken and Heather, granny to Jack and Ben, also a dear sister of Jack and Kevin. Would friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Bede's R.C Church on Thursday February 27th at 11.45am followed by cremation
at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm. By request, family flowers only, donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020