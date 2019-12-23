Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:45
St Judes Church
DADSWELL (South Shields) Margaret Agnes (Peggy),
aged 99 years, 9 months.
Devoted daughter of the late
Harry and Elizabeth (Lake).
Proud sister of the late Frank,
David, Harry, Adelaide, George,
Alfie, Raicher, Billy, Tom,
Elizabeth, Ralph and Douglas.
An auntie, great auntie
and great great auntie.
A lovely lady loved by all who knew her, she will be sadly missed.
God Bless.
Funeral service at St Judes Church on Monday 30th December at 11.45am. Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Resting at Peter Johnson
Funerals, Imeary Street,
donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Childrens Society which she supported
for over 50 years.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
