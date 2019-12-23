|
DADSWELL (South Shields) Margaret Agnes (Peggy),
aged 99 years, 9 months.
Devoted daughter of the late
Harry and Elizabeth (Lake).
Proud sister of the late Frank,
David, Harry, Adelaide, George,
Alfie, Raicher, Billy, Tom,
Elizabeth, Ralph and Douglas.
An auntie, great auntie
and great great auntie.
A lovely lady loved by all who knew her, she will be sadly missed.
God Bless.
Funeral service at St Judes Church on Monday 30th December at 11.45am. Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Resting at Peter Johnson
Funerals, Imeary Street,
donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Childrens Society which she supported
for over 50 years.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019