|
|
|
Denton Hebburn Peacefully passed away
in hospital after a short illness on
the 17th July 2020, aged 90 years, Margaret (nee Brixey).
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mam of Pauline, Linda and Sue. Son in laws Rob, Joe and Max. Dearest nana to Mark, Lee, Scott, Adam, Louise and Nicholas.
Loving great nana to Joe, Jake,
Jack, Sam and Lucas.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 30th July 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired to
the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2020