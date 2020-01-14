|
|
|
Hebburn Margaret Docherty
(née Joyce) Wife of René (Ron) Docherty,
born 2nd July 1930,
died 1st January 2020.
An ever loved and loving wife,
mother, grandmother and great
grandmother, died peacefully
in South Shields Hospital,
surrounded by and in the
arms of her immediate family.
Reunited with her young son Philip,
who died earlier, and with her family.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 23rd January at
St Aloysius R/C Church at 1:30pm
followed by interment at
Hebburn Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, if so
desired, donations in lieu can
be made to Cancer Research UK,
a donation box will be available
at the Church.
All enquiries to Hebburn Funeralcare, (0191) 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020