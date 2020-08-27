Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fenwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Fenwick

Notice Condolences

Margaret Fenwick Notice
FENWICK MARGARET (Peggy) Suddenly on 20th August,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Billy
and devoted mam to
Audrey and Joanne.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 3rd September in
South Shields Crematorium
at 2.45pm. No flowers please.
After the service, a collection plate
will be available outside the crematorium, with all donations given to Parkinson's Research UK
in Peggy's memory.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -