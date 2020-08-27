|
FENWICK MARGARET (Peggy) Suddenly on 20th August,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Billy
and devoted mam to
Audrey and Joanne.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 3rd September in
South Shields Crematorium
at 2.45pm. No flowers please.
After the service, a collection plate
will be available outside the crematorium, with all donations given to Parkinson's Research UK
in Peggy's memory.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020