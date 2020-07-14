|
Gofton Margaret Peacefully at Cheviot Court Care Home on 6th July. Youngest child of the late Thomas and Sarah Gofton, much loved sister of the late Tommy, Andrew, Joe, Dob, Gladys, Jennie, Bobby, Billy, Les and Eddie.
Adored aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff who have cared for her with affection and humour for the past
11 years. A graveside ceremony will take place at Harton on July 22nd
at 2.15. Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to John Duckworth.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 14, 2020