Henderson South Shields Margaret suddenly but peacefully passed away on 2nd March 2020, aged 70 years. Reunited with her loving mam, dad and her late brother Brian. She will be deeply missed by her devoted brother
and sisters, family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 11:15am. Donations may be received in lieu to Charlie & Carter Cookson Foundation. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020