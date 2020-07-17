|
Henderson Margaret
(South Shields) Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by her loving family on
13th July 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved mam of Janice
and the late Gilly. Dearly loved sister of Peter, Molly and
the late Joan, adored nanna
and great nanna also loved
aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July, at 2pm.
Simply the best
xx
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Tel: (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on July 17, 2020