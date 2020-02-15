|
Jobling Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) Aged 90. Taken suddenly on
4th February 2020.
Beloved wife of Ronnie and a
much loved Mam, Nana and
Great-grandmother.
Also
David Ronald Jobling
Aged 47.
Taken after a short illness on
7th February 2020.
Much loved son of
Betty and Ronnie.
Both will be very sadly
missed by all.
Friends and family please meet at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm Thursday 20th February.
Family Flowers only. Donations to the Stroke Association and ITU
at Newcastle RVI.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020