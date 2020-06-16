|
Kemp-Webster Margaret Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 1st June 2020 at
York Hospital at the age of 81.
The whole family were
shocked by the passing away of a much-loved Mum and Step-Mum
to Stephen, Catherine, Alan,
Laura, Sandra and Wendy.
As well as a cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 23rd June at 13.40.
An interment of Margaret's ashes for those not able to attend on
23rd will take place at a later date to be confirmed once lockdown restrictions have eased.
All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 16, 2020