Margaret Marshall

MARSHALL Margaret On the 26th January,
aged 88 years, peacefully in Howgate House Nursing Home, Bradford and of South Shields.
Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mum to Christopher and Lindsey and a dear mother in law, gran and great gran.
Funeral service will be held in Thackley Methodist Church, Bradford
on Monday 10th February at 1pm.
Donations in memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society C/O Denison's Funeral Service,
Town Street, Guiseley, LS20 9JB Tel. 01943 872619
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
