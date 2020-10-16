|
Nicholson Margaret
(Nee Carlson)
(South Shields) Peacefully after a long illness in Ashlea Mews Care Home, surrounded by her 3 daughters, on 12th October 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of Tommy.
Treasured Mam to Christine, Julie & Jill and Mother in law to Anthony, John and John. Cherished Nanna to Daniel, Emily & Eva. Dearly loved Daughter of the late Doris and Norman. A much loved Sister of the late Doreen & Norman.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on
22nd October 2020 at 2pm.
Restrictions are in place due
to covid-19.
Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Tel 0191 455 5521
The family would like to thank all staff at Ashlea Mews Care Home for their loving care and affection given to Margaret.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020