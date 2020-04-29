|
|
|
O'BRIEN Margaret Rose (Chester le Street, formerly of
South Shields).
Peacefully on 26th April 2020,
aged 89 years.
Margaret. beloved wife of the late Stan. Devoted mam of Margaret and mother in law of John.
Much loved nanna of Adam, Amy, Faye and Anthony and
great grandmother of Ruby, Henry and Betsy. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Margaret will now, forever be dancing with Stan.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020