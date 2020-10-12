|
|
|
SAYERS (Nee Sparks) Margaret Passed on 5th October 2020, following a short illness , aged 73 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Brian.
Much loved Mam to Margaret, Hazel, Deryck and Philip, also a cherished Nana, Great-Nana, Mother in Law, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 19th October, at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Marie Curie can be left at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Te. (0191) 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020