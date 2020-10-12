Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sayers

Notice Condolences

Margaret Sayers Notice
SAYERS (Nee Sparks) Margaret Passed on 5th October 2020, following a short illness , aged 73 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Brian.
Much loved Mam to Margaret, Hazel, Deryck and Philip, also a cherished Nana, Great-Nana, Mother in Law, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 19th October, at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Marie Curie can be left at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Te. (0191) 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -