Sayers Margaret The family of the late Margaret Sayers wish to express their
sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, colleagues, and neighbours, for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the many cards with such kind words of condolence, beautiful floral tributes received, and for the very generous donations to Marie Curie totalling £620. Thanks to Dr Anand Dixit from the RVI for his specialist advice and support during Margaret's short illness, and also the staff of South Tyneside Hospital EAU, ITU and Ward 10 for their care and compassion at such a difficult time. Thanks to Ian Hunter, Humanist, for a comforting and fitting service, and to Gill Martin and the staff of Co-op Funeral Services for the funeral arrangements and for looking after all of us with such compassion.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020