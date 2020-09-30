|
|
|
Scannell Hebburn Passed away on
21st September 2020
aged 79 years,
Margaret Elsie, (nee Taylor).
Mam to Cein and Aislinn,
mother in law to Victoria and David and devoted nana to Chloe, Jake
and Conor. Much loved wife to
the late Michael - reunited again.
Funeral service to take place
at St Aloysius Church on
Monday 5th October 2020
at 11.45 am, followed by interment
at Hebburn Cemetery.
A much loved lady who
will be missed every day.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 30, 2020