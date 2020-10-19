Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
09:00
All Saints Church
Boldon
View Map
Margaret Small Notice
SMALL (South Shields) Peacefully after a short illness,
on 14th October 2020 at
South Tyneside District Hospital, aged 85 years.
Margaret (nee Hepplewhite), beloved wife of the late John Harold, adored mum to Loraine, John, Brian, Raymond and the late Margaret
and a much loved nanna to all
of her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Boldon, on
Friday 23rd October at 9am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 9:45am.
Restrictions are in place due
to covid-19.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
All Cancers Together.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare tel. 0191 455 5521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020
