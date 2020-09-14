|
|
|
THORNTON Jarrow Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 8th September 2020, aged 81 years, Margaret (nee McLean).
Reunited with her dearly loved husband Robert, much loved
mam of Robert, Keith,
Kevin and Josephine.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 21st September 2020
at 1.15pm.
Margaret will be resting at
Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 14, 2020