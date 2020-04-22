|
TOTTON Hebburn Peacefully at Windsor Care Home
on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 86 years, Margaret (nee Baird).
Wife of the late Richard (Dick).
A loving mother, grandmother,
great grandmother and a good friend to many.
Particular thanks to the caring staff at Windsor Care Home and to Margaret McKenna who cared
so much for mam.
Immediate family only to attend interment at Hebburn Cemetery on Friday 1st May 2020 at 1.15pm.
Requiescat in Pace.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020