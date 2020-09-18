|
|
|
Tracey Boldon Colliery Sadly, passed away on
10th September 2020,
aged 84 years.
Margaret (Nee Edwards),
a devoted wife of the late Ronald, much loved mam of Ronnie, George, Anthony, Michael, Christopher, Kathleen, Susan and the late Margaret and Brian.
Also, a loving Nana and Great Nana.
There will be a grave side service held in Boldon Cemetery on Thursday 24th September
at 12.15pm.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020