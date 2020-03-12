Home

Winter Margaret
(née Barnett) Aged 82.
Died 29th February,
after a brave fight with illness.
Will be very sadly missed!
Dearly loved mother of Margaret, Douglas, Angela and the late Catherine. Much loved by
all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral will take place at
All Saints Church, Boldon Lane on
19th March at 2.00pm, then South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Flowers to Johnsons Funerals, Whiteleas Way. Meet after at the Catholic Club, Westoe Road.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
