Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Walsh

Notice Condolences

Margery Walsh Notice
Walsh (West Boldon) Peacefully in the
Meadows Care Home
on 12th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
Margery (née Hellam).
Beloved wife of the late Ernie, much loved mam of Helen and Geoff. A loving gran of Matthew, dear sister of Nora.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 24th February at 2pm.
No flowers by request, donations
if so desired can be left after the service for Crohn's Disease.
All welcome back to
Boldon Golf Club afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -