Walsh (West Boldon) Peacefully in the
Meadows Care Home
on 12th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
Margery (née Hellam).
Beloved wife of the late Ernie, much loved mam of Helen and Geoff. A loving gran of Matthew, dear sister of Nora.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 24th February at 2pm.
No flowers by request, donations
if so desired can be left after the service for Crohn's Disease.
All welcome back to
Boldon Golf Club afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020