|
|
|
WHITTLE Marguerite
(née Shell,
formerly Riddell) Peacefully on 15th August,
aged 81 years.
Reunited with her
devoted husband Keith,
a much loved mam of Gary,
Shaun and the late Christopher,
a dear mother in law of Ashley and Dorothea also a loving nana of Fay, Steven, Christopher, Dale,
Michael and Kimberley.
A graveside service will be held
at Harton Cemetery on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 10.15am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research.
Please meet at cemetery gates to follow cortege at 10.10 am.
Guests may also meet directly at the graveside using the Horsley Hill entrance to the cemetery.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals,
tel 0191 4544960
