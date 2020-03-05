Home

SMITH South Shields Peacefully in hospital with her
loving family at her bedside on the 28th February 2020 aged 93 years, Marian, (née Finlay).
Reunited with her devoted husband Fred. An adored mam of Dorothy, Frederick and Peter. A loving
mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Family and friends please meet
at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 1.15 pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
