Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Marie Craig Notice
Craig Marie Peacefully in hospital on
20th February, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman and
devoted mam of the late Laurence.
Marie will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends please meet for
service on Thursday 5th March
in South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Hawthorn Court Care Home.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
