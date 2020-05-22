Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Pike

Notice Condolences

Marie Pike Notice
Pike (Jarrow) Peacefully on 16th May 2020,
aged 85 years.
Marie, beloved wife of John,
much loved mam of Mark.
A loving mother-in-law to Mary,
a dearly loved and cherished grandma to Jack and a dear
sister of George and Patricia.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 28th May at 5pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries tel: - Coop Funeralcare Jarrow on 0191489 7400.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Arthritis Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -