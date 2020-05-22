|
|
|
Pike (Jarrow) Peacefully on 16th May 2020,
aged 85 years.
Marie, beloved wife of John,
much loved mam of Mark.
A loving mother-in-law to Mary,
a dearly loved and cherished grandma to Jack and a dear
sister of George and Patricia.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 28th May at 5pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries tel: - Coop Funeralcare Jarrow on 0191489 7400.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Arthritis Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 22, 2020