Marilyn Batey

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Batey Notice
Batey Marilyn Ann Peacefully in hospital on
21st August, aged 73 years.
Much loved mam of Sheryl,
Mark, Andrea and Jonathan,
also a loving mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister,
auntie and friend.
A family funeral service will take place on Monday 7th September in South Shields Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Guide Dogs For The Blind.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 1, 2020
