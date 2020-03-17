|
|
|
Richardson South Shields Peacefully in hospital after a long illness, on 9th March 2020,
aged 73 years, Marilyn
(Nee Hambling, formerly McGeoch).
Devoted wife of Jim, much loved mam of Duncan, Paul, Peter and Stephen, a loved mother in law, nanna and great nanna.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 1.15pm.
No flowers by Marilyn's request.
A donation can be left after the service for Cancer Connections
and Macmillan Nurses.
Marilyn will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road.
Free from pain. In my heart forever xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020