Richardson Marilyn Joyce The family of the late Marilyn
would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind thoughts and generosity during their recent bereavement, which raised £440.00 for Macmillan Support and Cancer Connections.
Thanks also to the staff at the Onocolgy Department,
South Tyneside Hospital,
as well as those who cared for Marilyn in her final weeks.
Special thanks to the Humanist Tracey Heron for her warm
and comforting service.
Also to Craig Button, Gill Martin and all staff at the Co-op in South Shields for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020