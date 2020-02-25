|
|
|
VACHER South Shields Peacefully in The Willowdene Care Home on the 20th February 2020 aged 85 years, Marion, (nee Heslop). Reunited with her devoted husband Gordon. A much loved mam of Gordon, Kevin, Alison, Paul, David, Gary and Angela. Dear mother in law of Carol, Chris, Harry, Susan, Ann, Stephen and the late Sylvia. An adored nana and great nana to all her loving grandchildren. Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Willowdene Care Home, donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020