CHILD MARJORIE ELEANOR
(LANCHESTER) Peacefully on 19th February 2020 age 84 years.
Marjorie (nee Carnaby),
beloved wife of the late John.
Devoted mam, gran and great momar, Marjorie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Marjorie's
life will take place at
Durham Crematorium on
Monday 9th March at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may
be made to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Annfield Plain. (01207) 234494.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
