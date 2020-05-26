|
|
|
Garvin (Hedworth and Whiteleas formerly India) (Hedworth Juvenile Jazz Band)
Sadly passed away on the
20th May 2020, aged 98 years,
Marjorie (nee Hughes). Reunited with her beloved husband
William (Bill) and son Donald.
A dearly loved mum of Marjorie, William, Virginia, Yvonne and Hildegard. Much loved nana
and great nana.
A dear sister and auntie to all her loving family in India.
Funeral Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 26, 2020