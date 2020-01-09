|
WAGGOTT Marjorie
(née Watson) Fell asleep peacefully at home on
1st January 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vic and mam of Lynda and Jan, respected mother in law of Ken and the late Geordie and a much loved sister, adored grandmother of Paul, Jemma,
Amy and Craig, also great grandmother of Izzy, Elizabeth,
Zach, Harvey and Alexis.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Hebburn on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 9:45am followed by committal in Hebburn Cemetery at 10:30am followed by a celebration of Marjorie's life at Lakeside Inn, Wardley. Family flowers only, donations to Guide Dogs
for The Blind.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel. 0191 4836237
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020