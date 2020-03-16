Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Bolton
175-177 Albert Road
Bolton, Lancashire BL4 9HP
01204 573 280
Mark Smith Notice
Smith (Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital on 10th March, aged 56 years, Mark.
Beloved husband of Dorothy.
Loving dad of Mark, Kirsty, Adam and Jasper. Much loved step-dad of Steven, Carl and Scott.
Dear father in law of Carly, Rob, Rachael, Tessa and Hannah.
Devoted grandad of Robbie, Joe, Jacob, Levi, Mason, Declan and Ava.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on
Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at
South Shields at 2.45pm.
Mark will be resting at the
Co op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow Tel 01914897400.
Family flowers only,
donations to Myeloma UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
