Townsley South Shields
Suddenly
at home on
25th January 2020, aged 46 years,
Mark (Towna).
Mark, there are no words to say how much I miss you. You gave me 20 years of happy memories and three beautiful boys. You were my world, my best friend and my soul mate. You never said goodbye.
I need you more than you'll ever know. I love you so much and
I always will. Fly high my angel,
sleep tight, love Lynn forever xxx
Dad, we will miss you forever.
We are all heart broken,
the house is so quiet, it is horrible.
You are our hero and our best friend. We will miss your stories and your loud voice.
Goodnight Dad, we love you.
Ethan, Tyler and Dylan xxx
Family and friends please meet for memorial service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
12th February 2020 at 9:45am followed by interment at
Harton Cemetery at 10:30am.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020