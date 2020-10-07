|
|
|
SMITH Martha
South Shields
(Nee Porter) Sadly died suddenly on
25th September 2020 at
Bramble Court, aged 94 years.
Loving mam of Thomas, Vivien, Irene, Ann and the late Michael. Cherished nanna to all
her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
St Gregory's Church on
Tuesday 13th September at 1:45pm followed by burial at
Harton Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions,
the funeral will be private.
Memorial service to be held
at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to RNIB.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare TEL. 0191 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020