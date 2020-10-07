Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Smith

Notice Condolences

Martha Smith Notice
SMITH Martha
South Shields
(Nee Porter) Sadly died suddenly on
25th September 2020 at
Bramble Court, aged 94 years.
Loving mam of Thomas, Vivien, Irene, Ann and the late Michael. Cherished nanna to all
her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
St Gregory's Church on
Tuesday 13th September at 1:45pm followed by burial at
Harton Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Due to Covid restrictions,
the funeral will be private.
Memorial service to be held
at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to RNIB.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare TEL. 0191 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -