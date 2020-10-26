|
Smith Martha The family of the late Martha wish
to express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their
recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to the RNIB £250.
Thanks to Suzanne and all the staff at Bramble Court, especially Jackie, Charlotte & Shona.
To Dr Churnside, the GPs and
staff at MRHC.
A special thanks to Gaynor for
all the compassion and care
shown to Mam.
Thanks to Father John Gibbons
for a lovely service.
To Gill Martin and staff at
Co-op Funeralcare for all your care and consideration.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020