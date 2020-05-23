|
HUBBERT Martin Passed away peacefully on 13th May in hospital with his
loving Wife Mavis by his side.
The most amazing Dad to Debbie, Martin, Gavin, Andrew, Daniel and Toni-Louise. Adored Gramps of Tyler, Summer, Kai, Maddison, Lucas, Ella, Jayden and Layton. Beloved Son-in-Law of Ellen.
We miss you with every breath we take, you are forever our Hero.
Funeral for limited family at
South Shields Crematorium, 1:15pm on 29th May.
Donations to RVI Tiny Lives
in lieu of flowers.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 23, 2020