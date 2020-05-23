Home

HUBBERT Martin Passed away peacefully on 13th May in hospital with his
loving Wife Mavis by his side.
The most amazing Dad to Debbie, Martin, Gavin, Andrew, Daniel and Toni-Louise. Adored Gramps of Tyler, Summer, Kai, Maddison, Lucas, Ella, Jayden and Layton. Beloved Son-in-Law of Ellen.

We miss you with every breath we take, you are forever our Hero.

Funeral for limited family at
South Shields Crematorium, 1:15pm on 29th May.
Donations to RVI Tiny Lives
in lieu of flowers.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 23, 2020
