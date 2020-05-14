|
RUSH Martin Paul 62 years.
Passed away peacefully at
St. Benedicts Hospice, Sunderland on 2nd May, after a short illness. Martin, beloved son of Josie and the late Bob, a dear brother of Philip, sister-in-law Akemi and uncle to Bryher, Selina and Christopher.
A loving father to Peter and Michael. A funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 21st May at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to
St Benedict's Hospice, Ryhope, Sunderland.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 14, 2020