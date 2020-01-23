|
|
|
BAYS Chichester
Former Owner of
Mary's Corner Shop Unexpectedly in hospital
on 14th January aged 94 years,
Mary (née De Giorgio).
Loving wife of the late John,
much loved mam of Angela
and her husband Michael,
nan of Tonia, treasured great gran
of Courtenay and Jonny,
also an adored great
great grandma of Maxon.
Please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to the Lung Foundation, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium. Mary is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020