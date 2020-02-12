Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00
St Aloysius RC Church
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Butler

Notice Condolences

Mary Butler Notice
Butler Hebburn
(Former Councillor) Sadly passed away on
31st January 2020, aged 69 years, Mary (worked for Newcastle Libraries for over 40 years).
Beloved sister of Vincent and his wife Ann. Dear aunt of Mark.
Mary will be sadly missed by all her loving friends and colleagues, especially her friend Janice.
Please meet for Requiem Mass at
St Aloysius RC Church on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 10am, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation. Donations may be received at the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -