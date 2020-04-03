|
|
|
Dix Mary
(nee Horsfield) Peacefully on 27th March,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Bob,
devoted mam to Jacqueline and Robert, dear mother-in-law to Alan and Karen and a dearly loved
nana and great-nana.
A private family service will take place. Special thanks to
South Tyneside Adult Social Services, Age Concern, Comfort Call, Chichester Court Nursing Home and the NHS for their unwaivering support.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020