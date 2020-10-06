Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Boldon Colliery
North Rd
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AF
0191 536 7232
Mary Duffield Notice
Duffield Cleadon Village Suddenly at home on 29th September 2020, aged 90 years, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Foster).
Loving wife of the late Allen, loved mam of Kevin, June and Trevor, loved mother-in-law of Paul and Lynn, much loved nana of Michael, Nina, Victoria, Craig and her
five great grandchildren.

Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 9th October at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon.
Tel 0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020
