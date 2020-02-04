|
Hannigan Mary Passed away peacefully on
28th January, 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mam of Pat, John, Margaret and the late Brian and Pauline, a loved nana of seven grandchildren and eight
great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in
lieu to Hawthorne Court Care Home.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals Tel 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020