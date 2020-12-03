Home

LYONS (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on 27th November 2020, aged 81 years, Mary (née Walsh).
Beloved wife of the late Kevin, loving mam of Tony and Sean, a dear mother-in-law of Sheila and Paula, dearly loved nanna to
Peter, Patrick, Emily and Ethan
and a dearest sister of Michael
and Jimmy.
Funeral service will take place
in South Shields Crematorium
on Thursday 10th December
at 2:45pm.
Sadly, restrictions are in place.
All enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare
Jarrow on 01914897400.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020
