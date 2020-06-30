Home

Mary Maloy Notice
Maloy Mary
Formerly of Primrose Jarrow Passed away peacefully in
Hawthorne Court Hebburn on the 25th June 2020 aged 84 years.
Loved daughter of the late
Jane and James.
Loving sister of Ethel, Elizabeth, Joseph,David and
the late Henry, John, Alex, Peter, James and Margaret.
Much loved and adored
sister in law and aunty.
Will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 9th July at 9:45am.
Family flowers only, donations in Mary's memory to
Hawthorne Court Residents Fund.
Due to current restrictions a limited number of close family members will be allowed in the Crematorium but the service will be piped outside for any friends or family wishing
to attend.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 30, 2020
